Southern Cameroons Crisis: Names of Kumbo detainees in New Bell Prison released

A Human Rights Group has released names of some Southern Cameroons detainees in the New Bell Prison in Douala. The 35 Southern Cameroons detainees are from Kumbo Division in the North West and some of them have spent almost three years in New Bell, others were detained last year.

Thousands of Southern Cameroons detainees are still being held in jails all over French Cameroun, whose release is an urgent demand from the 89-year-old President Biya and other influential Francophone authorities.

It is worth to mention that all Anglophone detainees in French Cameroun prisons are categorized as prisoners of opinion and conscience according to international standards.

1) Fanka Emmanuel_ Kimbo.

2)Dominick_ Squares

3) Wirba Edwin_ Mbiame mbveh

4)Fer Nasuru_Mbivtimbang kikaikom.

5) Tardzenyuy Hamza_Mbiyngir meluf

6) Abdouraman Fomonyuy__Keri

7) Tanfen Francis_Mbashiy kiluun

8 Rodrick Leinyuy_kitukela Dzeng.

9) Wongebe Emmanuel_melim

10) Franklin Mvefen_ Tsenla mbam.

11)Kongla Hipolitus_Tang Ngondzen

12)Yuka Gostain_Kui Nse Tahron.

13)Ngah Samuel_Nto Nso

14)Hanatu Dzekem_Faakui.

15)Fonyuy pavert_Kilengri kikaikom.

16)Alisu Senyuy_Ntonin kikaikom.

17)Banboye Eric_kui melim.

18)Elvis Tarla_Kishay kikoo.

19)Laban Orien_Tahnkar BBH.

20)Aboubak Mohas_Tosho Ndzenji.

21) Nsokeri Godlove_Dui Ngonjo meluf.

22)Chin Emile_ Kirumin Bamdzeng.

23)Burinyuy Romiul_Mimfu

24) Oliver_Ngairin Dzeng.

25)Tatah Anthony_Luun woo kuun sarnto.

26)Ndeh Christopher_Ntamir Nkar

27)Mbongli marcel_Mbam song.

28)Fonyuy Emmanuel_Fikov

29)Prince Colins_Kui Nse squares.

30)Dinven Elvis_

31)Aloni Elvis_Ntoh kitiwum.

32) Elvis Kongnyuy_Sop compound.

34) Lukong Matias_Jakiri

35 Yonka Deric__Jakiri

By Isong Asu and Chi Prudence Asong with files