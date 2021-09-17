Southern Cameroons Crisis: Kidnapped teachers, education officials released in Ngo-Ketunjia

Gunmen have released five teachers of public schools and five education officials who were kidnapped in Ngo-Ketunjia, a division in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, officials and security sources said on Wednesday.

The officials and the teachers were abducted on Tuesday while they were attending a meeting to plan on the new academic year, according to local authorities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction but separatist fighters had threatened to disrupt schools in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions where they have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation in the regions.

Source: Xinhuanet