Cross River State decries influx of Southern Cameroons refugees

Cross River government had decried the influx of over 150, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) and over 50,000 refugees from Cameroon residing in various parts of the communities across the state.

Speaking during a workshop on Children of Rural Africa- Nigeria (COR Africa) held at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, the Cross River Director General DG, Migration and Control Agency, Prince Mike Abua, said it is high time federal government and the International Commission for Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons conducted a comprehensive survey in the state so as to ascertained the number of migrants, refugees and persons who had been Internally displaced in the state.

Speaking on the topic Agro-business and Education Opportunities for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced, Abua said it would be easy for a database to be built to enable the government has a full grasp of actual migrants and refugees figure in Cross River.

According to him, there are 150,000 Internally Displaced Persons as a result of civil unrest occasioned by inter- tribal / communal clashes for mere parcel of land about fifty thousand displaced after Bakassi was handed over to the Cameroons and are still currently being held up in bad condition in Obanlikwu local government.

He added that the database would also help government to plan ahead of time in terms of infrastructure and facilities that can provide succor to the refugees and the internally displaced.

