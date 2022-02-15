Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG warns French Cameroun crimes against Ambazonians won’t go unpunished

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has warned that La Republique du Cameroun’s never-ending military operations and the atrocities committed by Francophone army soldiers against the Ambazonian people will not go unpunished.

In a statement released on Sunday, Vice President Dabney Yerima, said burning down villages, forcing people to flee their homes, and killing young Southern Cameroons men will not go unanswered. He described the killings going on Southern Cameroons as a crime against humanity.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader said the current French Cameroun policy would never achieve the so-called one and indivisible Cameroon, rather it is galvanizing the Ambazonia people’s resistance.

Elsewhere in the statement, Vice President Dabney Yerima condemned the attack on QRHS Okoyong in Manyu and saluted the brave Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards for standing up against the Biya French Cameroun aggression across the entire Southern Cameroons.

For over five years now, the Francophone dominated government in Yaoundé has been engaged in intensified military activities in Southern Cameroons and continued deployment of French speaking troops to several other areas in Southern Cameroons has led to further escalation.

The international community under strong French government influence has turned a blind eye to the crisis in Southern Cameroons and the Biya regime extensive use of lethal force and extrajudicial killing of English speaking Cameroonians. Violence by Francophone army soldiers against Southern Cameroonians and their property have become a daily occurrence throughout the entire Southern Cameroons territory.

By Isong Asu