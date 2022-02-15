Allying with Biya regime against Ambazonia recipe for failures

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Comrade Dabney Yerima has issued a very serious warning to all Anglophone CPDM political elites against allying themselves with the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

“Any British Southern Cameroonian who thinks they will be victorious by allying themselves with the Biya French Cameroun regime is seriously wrong and their certain destiny will be defeat,” Dabney Yerima said on Monday.

Dion Ngute, Paul Tasong, Victor Mengot, Elung Paul Che and Paul Atanga Nji including several others passing for cabinet ministers in the Biya French Cameroun regime have been waging a war on Southern Cameroons for over five years now. The invasion has been seeking to keep the people of British Southern Cameroons under continued French Cameroun dominance and political control.

The war in Southern Cameroons, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the French administration headed by Emmanuel Macron, has killed thousands of Southern Cameroonians and turned the entire Southern Cameroons homeland into the scene of Africa’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Ambazonia Interim Government has called Southern Cameroonians serving the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé as, “French government’s main instrument” in the war in Ambazonia, saying the 88-year-old Biya and his Francophone political elites have intensified their military campaign in Southern Cameroons on France’s orders.

The exiled Ambazonia leader, however, asserted that the French Cameroun aggressors would eventually suffer defeat and experience loss over the war.

“As long as the Ambazonia people are steadfast, the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will avoid defeat and be victorious,” Yerima noted.

Facing up to the French Cameroun military onslaught, Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards and other armed Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups have vowed not to lay down their arms until the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is completely liberated from the scourge of the occupation.

By Chi Prudence Asong