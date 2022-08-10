Southern Cameroons Crisis: General No Pity escapes assassination

At least three separatist fighters were killed when they launched offensives against military camps in Oku, a subdivision in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, locals and security sources confirmed on Monday.

The attack on Sunday was led by a separatist commander who calls himself “No Pity”, a senior army official in the region who asked not to be named told Xinhua.

Heavily armed separatist fighters attacked the camps in the locality on several fronts during the day-long battle but were later repelled by soldiers who killed three of them and dumped the bodies in a public place, the official said.

“No pity” himself, a key commander of the separatist movement in Cameroon who has ambushed and killed several soldiers, was wounded during the attack but he succeeded to escape, the official said.

It is the second time in less than two weeks that the separatist commander has unsuccessfully launched attacks against government forces in the region, according to security reports.

Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been ravaged by a five-year armed separatist conflict after separatists declared the “independence” of the regions in 2017.

Source: Xinhuanet