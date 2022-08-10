French Cameroun: Soldier among 5 killed in Boko Haram raids in the Far North Region

Several people, including a soldier, were killed in weekend raids by a Boko Haram group in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said on Monday.

Militants of the group raided Kismatari village of the region on Sunday, killing three civilians and then proceeded to attack Morgo locality of the region overnight into Monday where they killed another civilian and wounded another, according to several security sources in the region.

On Saturday, the militants ambushed and killed a soldier of the Multinational Joint Task Force identified as Olivier Ngono.

The soldier was on board a motorcycle when the militants hiding in the bush in a place called Gogolom opened fire killing him and the motorcycle rider, an official in the region said but asked not to be named.

The Boko Haram group has stepped up attacks on civilians and security personnel in the region during the last one week, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet