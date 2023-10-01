Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gendarmerie commander killed in Awing

A Francophone commander of Cameroon’s National Gendarmerie has been killed in the Northern Zone, a source in the governor’s office told Cameroon Concord News.

Commander Betene Manga was in charge of anti Ambazonia operations at the gendarmerie post in Awing.

He was killed when Southern Cameroons restoration forces raided the Awing gendarmerie post on Thursday.

Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards said on social media that they kidnapped another Francophone security official and seized ammunition during the attack on Awing.

Amba fighters have been fighting to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda