Southern Cameroons Crisis: Doctors Without Borders withdraws from the South West

Charity group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Monday announced its withdrawal from two towns in Cameroon’s English-speaking South-West region.

It said the decision follows the arrest of four members of its local team and the suspension of its activities by the government.

The charity said a small team and adequate resources will still be maintained in Kumba and Mamfe towns.

MSF said it would also continue to work for the release of its staff and engage with the authorities for a safe and secure environment for its operations.

The demand for medical care is high in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon, which have been plagued by a separatist conflict since 2017.

Several hospitals have been burned there – depriving locals of proper healthcare.

In December 2021, the spokesperson of the defence ministry, Colonel Cyrille Atonfack accused MSF of supporting the separatists after they helped a wounded rebel leader.

MSF denied the accusation, saying it treats people regardless of their ethnic, political or religious background.

