Southern Cameroons Crisis: DO of Idabato in Amba drag-net

Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces have arrested Roland Ewane, the Divisional Officer of Idabato in the Bakassi Peninsula in Ndian Division which borders Nigeria, early Tuesday.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the sub-prefect and a staff member of the Idabato council were arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian Gilbert Guibai Baldena in a statement confirmed the Ambazonia action but added that the Amba fighters were an “unidentified armed group who took direction toward Nigeria on board flying boats.”

Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces are now active in the Bakassi Peninsula of Ndian division, which was once at the center of a boundary demarcation conflict between Cameroon and Nigeria.

The Ambazonia Interim Government is yet to comment on the incident.

By Kingsley Betek in Mundemba