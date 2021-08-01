Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters kill one Cameroon gov’t soldier in Ossing

Ambazonia Restoration Forces providing security in the Eyumojock Sub Constituency in Manyu reportedly killed a Cameroon government army soldier deployed to a timber exploitation centre in Ossing village.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the soldier was killed early hours of Saturday at the military checkpoint in front of the timber centre habouring trucks.

A reliable security source told our correspondent that the Amba fighters attacked the location in Ossing with heavy gun fire.

The office of the Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu is yet to confirm the attack. But military sources at the Besongabang regiment of the Cameroon government military have accused the members of the Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces of being behind the attack.

A radio host contacted by our Mamfe town reporter added that Caporal Nchofua Christopher Yende seen here on the photo attached to this report is the soldier killed. Cameroon government army soldiers have ever since the attack been shooting indiscriminately and people in Ossing have been running back into the bushes.

By Ojong Peter in Mamfe