French Cameroun: National Gendarmerie makes biggest seizure of cannabis

Cameroon National Gendarmerie has made their biggest seizure of cannabis ever on the night of July 19 in a raid on a store in the country’s Far North region, according to a statement by the gendarmerie on Friday.

The haul, about 3,900 kg, was found in 39 bags inside a store in Kousseri, a town in the region after being transported from the commercial capital of Douala, the gendarmerie said, adding that two suspects were arrested and will likely be prosecuted for drug trafficking.

An investigation has been opened with a view to the complete dismantling of the drug network in the region, the gendarmerie said.

Source: Xinhuanet