Southern Cameroons Crisis: 9 villagers kidnapped in Big Babanki

Suspected separatist fighters abducted nine villagers in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Northwest, local and security sources said Tuesday.

Gunmen believed to be separatist fighters stormed Big Babanki village in the region on Monday night, threatening to kill those who were perceived to be working with government forces, a source living in the village said.

“They kidnapped about nine people, including quarter heads and elderly individuals, accusing them of collaborating with the military. They also set some houses on fire,” said the source, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

Army officials in the region confirmed that troops were searching for the hostages in the village where separatist fighters frequently operate.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common occurrence in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where separatists seek to establish an independent nation. Government forces have been clashing with separatist fighters in these regions since 2017.

Source: Xinhuanet