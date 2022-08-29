Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in Mbot ambush

At least two Cameroon government soldiers were killed early Saturday by Ambazonia fighters in the Northwest region, army sources said.

Separatist fighters ambushed and attacked the soldiers in Mbot village of the region, according to a local army official who declined to be named.

“The soldiers were riding on a motorcycle when they were waylaid and shot at by the separatist terrorists. The motorcyclist who was transporting them was also killed in the attack,” the official said and added that army reinforcement was in pursuit of the fighters.

Since 2017, separatist fighters seeking to establish an independent state in these regions have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions, Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet