Southern Cameroons Chiefs oppose presence of Francophone army soldiers, vow to push for separation

Several prominent notables and title holders of various Southern Cameroons tribal extractions have reportedly held a secret meeting in Muea in Fako County saying they unanimously object to the presence of Francophone army soldiers in Southern Cameroons territory and stressing that they will henceforth collaboratively work with the Ambazonia Interim Government to expel troops loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered from informed sources that during the Muea meeting that held recently, the Southern Cameroons traditional rulers and notables opined that there was an urgent need for the two Cameroons to go back to Foumban and they noted that any further delay will push both the South West Chiefs and the North West Fons to join forces with the Ambazonia Interim Government to confront the failed regime in Yaoundé.

The Southern Cameroons notables called on the 88-year-old Biya to pull out his Beti Ewondo army soldiers from Southern Cameroons soil, and said the people of British Southern Cameroons are suffering as a result of Francophone military presence in Southern Cameroons.

The Southern Cameroons traditional leaders agreed to open a hot line with the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima to ensure a peaceful end to the conflict and to work towards the return of Southern Cameroons refugees.

They also reaffirmed their loyalty to the Common Law and the Anglo-Saxon heritage.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files