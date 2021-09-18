Football: Carlos Queiroz unveiled as Egypt’s football team head coach

Carlos Queiroz was unveiled as the new head coach of the Egypt national football team on Thursday.

The Portuguese 68-year-old has also managed the Iran national team and more recently Colombia.

At his presentation by the Egyptian Football Association, Queiroz vowed to dedicate his life to the players to “fulfill the dreams of all Egyptians”.

The first challenge for Queiroz will be two CAF World Cup qualifiers against Libya in October.

“I can guarantee and promise that I will dedicate my life and my commitment to them, to make them better, to build a better team in order for us to be able on the field to perform and fulfill the dreams of all Egyptians.”Quieroz said.

