Southern Cameroons: Amba ambushes military convoy, kills three soldiers in Ekok

Ambazonia Restoration Forces have ambushed a military convoy in Ekok, Eyumojock Sub Division in Manyu, on Monday, killing at least three soldiers.

The attack would be the second against the military within a week as last Friday; one gendarmerie officer was killed in Otu a border settlement not far away from Eyumojock town.

According to Cameroon Concord News sources in Mamfe, Monday attack was targeted at a BIR convoy travelling between Eyumojock and Ekok.

Quoting a senior military officer, our correspondent reported, “We lost three soldiers in the ambush by Ambazonia terrorists. The Amba Boys, in their large number, opened fire on the convoy and killed two police officers and a gendatme.”

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media, said the arrival of reinforcements forced the Amba fighters to retreat.

Corroborating the officer’s account, a commercial driver who was almost caught in the ambush told Cameroon Concord News that he was trailing behind the military convoy when the Amba Boys opened fire. A three-star Police Inspector has been identified as one of the victims.

By Ewang Miriam Metchane with files from Kingsley Betek