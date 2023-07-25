Biya and wife are back in Yaoundé after a-month in Europe

President Biya and wife Chantal have landed back in Yaoundé after he reportedly took part in a summit in France a month ago.

Photos shared on social media on Tuesday showed a beaming Biya dressed in a blue suit outside the arrivals section of Nsimalen International Airport.

Biya and his gang were received at the Nsimalen International Airport by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

By Rita Akana