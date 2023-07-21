Southern Cameroons: 18 per cent of health facilities have been forced to close

Cameroon’s North-West and South-West Regions are experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis: more than 630,000 people are internally displaced, and more than 86,000 people have taken refuge in neighbouring Nigeria. The ongoing sociopolitical crisis in both regions led to violence that is affecting the local economy and people’s access to essential social services. Essential services and infrastructure have now collapsed in the most severely affected areas.

Approximately 18 per cent of health facilities have been forced to close since April, and many that are operational are struggling to function.

Internally displaced persons, returnees, and some host populations, especially those in hard-to-reach areas without health facilities, are facing challenges accessing health care. Partners are mobilizing to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need.

Source: UN