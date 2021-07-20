Southern Cameroon Crisis: Blessed Sacrament, Tabernacle stolen from Njinikom, Fuli Kom parishes

Rev. Fr. Derek Che Choh, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Bamenda is calling for prayer and reparation after the Blessed Sacrament and a tabernacle containing the Eucharist was stolen from two parishes in the Njinikom Deanery in Cameroon’s North West Region.

On May 14, 2021, the Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Njinikom Parish was broken into by unknown individuals.

“It is with deep sorrow and grave sadness that I write to raise your awareness on some sacrilegious acts that have been perpetrated in our Archdiocese,” said Father Derek Che Choh, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, in a July 14 letter. “In the flow of events, it happened that on May 14, 2021, precisely in Njinikom Parish, the Blessed Sacrament was stolen from the Perpetual Adoration Chapel.”

The priest said: “On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the same sacrilegious act was committed when in Christ the King Parish Fuli Kom, the Tabernacle was completely dug off the Church wall and taken away. All these offenses have taken place in the same Deanery, that is, Njinikom Deanery.”

Catholic teaching holds that the consecrated Eucharist is the body and blood of Christ. As such, the desecration of the greatest gift possessed by the Church, the Most Blessed Sacrament, is a very serious matter.

“These acts against the Blessed Sacrament are direct insults on the Persons of Our Blessed Redeemer, His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity,” said Fr. Derek Che Choh.

He said no feedback has been gotten on any of the abovementioned cases. He also asked parishioners to respond to the theft with acts of penance.

Source: CIN