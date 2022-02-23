Soldier kills two in Bamenda, Yaoundé planning to label victims Amba terrorists

A Cameroon government army soldier shot dead two men in the Ayaba Hotel area in Bamenda after troops invaded the community. Three persons reportedly sustained bullet injuries.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the soldier opened fire unprovoked saying he was in Bamenda to kill Anglofools.

An eyewitness said the officer was arrested by his colleagues who shot sporadically to prevent mob action.

The gunshots woke up many customers at the Ayaba Hotel as soldiers were ordering people to lie down. One of them said anyone that runs should be shot.

A source inside the military hinted our correspondent in Bamenda that the spokesman for the Cameroon government army has been told to say that the victims were Ambazonian fighters.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda