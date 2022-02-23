Southern Cameroons: Exiled leaders express solidarity with Amba prisoners in French Cameroun jails

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has called on Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora to support Ambazonian prisoners languishing in French Cameroun jails and detention centers.

Dabney Yerima told members of his cabinet on Tuesday that shouting slogans against the Biya French Cameroun regime in the West is not enough and will not secure the release of all Southern Cameroons prisoners.

“Southern Cameroons prisoners are political prisoners and they are regarded as heroes and freedom fighters by all Ambazonians” Yerima noted.

Yerima’s message comes at a time when hundreds of Southern Cameroons detainees have been denied proper medical treatment in French Cameroun jails.

Some fifty-two Southern Cameroons detainees have died in French Cameroun prisons this year.

During a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News Berlin correspondent on Wednesday, Professor Carlson Anyangwe of the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs condemned French Cameroun’s inhumane treatment of Ambazonian prisoners especially those suffering from chronic medical conditions.

Southern Cameroons prisoners are held in several French Cameroun prisons and detention centers where they are denied basic human rights.

The Ambazonia Interim Government recently demanded international protection for Southern Cameroons prisoners.

“Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero and in Ground One are calling on the international community to come out of its silence and help Ambazonia prisoners” Professor Anyangwe said.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai