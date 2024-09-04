Sino-Cameroon: Biya attends FOCAC Summit in Beijing

President Paul Biya is in Beijing for the 4th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), running from September 4 to 6. Biya’s participation is key to bolstering the Cameroon-China partnership, with discussions expected on new cooperation agreements.

At the last FOCAC in 2018, Cameroon announced plans for three major agreements related to restructuring its debt, judicial cooperation, and humanitarian aid for the North-West and South-West regions, which have faced a security crisis since 2016.

After the meeting, Paul Biya urged Chinese businesses to invest in Africa, especially in Cameroon, highlighting the country’s business opportunities.

The Cameroonian presidency is yet to confirm if any agreements will be signed at FOCAC 2024. However, the composition of the Cameroonian delegation in Beijing suggests the likelihood of important negotiations. The group includes key ministers such as Alamine Ousmane Mey (Economy), Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe (Transport), Fuh Calistus Gentry (Mines and Technological Development), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Public Works), and Gabriel Mbairobe (Agriculture), as well as Jean Christophe Ela Nguema, Managing Director of Camair-Co, and Christophe Eken, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts.

Last January, the Cameroonian dictator said his country was eager to cooperate more with China in various areas, including politics, economics, trade, infrastructure, culture, tourism, and international affairs. Biya said this during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, who was visiting Cameroon.

Trade Context

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), trade between Cameroon and China reached nearly CFA1,178.1 billion in 2023, up 24.1% year-on-year. China is Cameroon’s top supplier, holding an 18.9% market share, ahead of India and France.

Cameroon’s main imports from China include herbicides, bus and truck tires, ceramic tiles, polyethylene terephthalate, and glass packaging. Despite the growing trade relationship, Cameroon recorded a trade deficit with China of CFA714.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 18.5% from the previous year. However, Cameroonian exports to China rose by 33.9%, driven by mining and forestry products like crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

A Half-Century Friendship

Cameroon and China celebrated 50 years of partnership in 2021, established on March 26, 1971. During President Biya’s state visit to China in March 2018, five new agreements were signed, including an aid fund for 2018-2021, a donation of over CFA400 billion, a loan for a drinking water project, and agreements to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure and industrial production. The Chinese side also pledged to review Cameroon’s debt favorably.

Some key projects backed by China in recent years include the new headquarters for the Yaoundé National Assembly, several hospitals, the Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Palace, and the Kribi Deepwater Port. The Asian giant also backed the water supply project (from the Sanaga River, ed. note) for Yaoundé, which was officially commissioned on August 20, 2024.

