Rigobert Song told he is not good enough to coach the Indomitable Lions at World Cup

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has been criticised for his style of play and a lack of fluidity.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup bound team suffered two defeats during the recent friendly window, falling 2-0 to Uzbekistan and 1-0 to South Korea in eastern Asia.

With just over a month left before the tournament starts, the coach’s popularity in his country has waned.

And his former teammate in the Cameroon’s 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup side, Achille Emana, believes Song is not good enough to manage the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup.

“We shouldn’t have sacked (former coach) Tony Conceicao so quickly. With all the respect I have for [Rigo], he must not lie to himself, he is not up to it,” Emana said, as cited by BBC Africa.

“Of course he qualified us for the World Cup but since he took over, he hasn’t improved the team or figured out his first team. If we go to Qatar in this state, then we are heading straight for disaster.”

Despite the criticism, Song continues to enjoy the support of the president of Cameroon’s football federation, Samuel Eto’o.

The Indomitable Lions will meet Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G at the World Cup.

Source: Soccer 24