Rigobert Song appointed as new Central African Republic manager

The former coach of the Indomitable Lions has been offered a job in the Central African Republic.

Rumours had been circulating on social media ever since Rigobert Song travelled to Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic on Monday.

Cameroon Concord News can now report that the news is official.

Rigobert Song has been appointed coach and manager of the Fauves of the Central African Republic.

The decree appointing Rigobert Song was signed by the Minister for the Promotion of Youth, Sport and Physical Education.

The details of the contract including the duration and salary to be paid to the legendary Cameroonian footballer have not been revealed.

Rigobert Song reportedly met with President Faustin Archange Touadera before the appointment was made official.

By Rita Akana