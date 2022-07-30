Request for Eto’o’s resignation: the verdict postponed again

The judges of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) who were supposed to pronounce a verdict this Saturday on the case demanding the resignation of Samuel Eto’o as President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), have again given a new date to communicate the decision.

Samuel Eto’o therefore remains president of Fécafoot. His opponents will have to wait another month before hoping to see their dream come true.

Indeed, expected this Saturday July 30, 2022, the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, has been postponed to August 31.

This is the third time that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has postponed its verdict in this case.

But this time, Me Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, adviser in charge of this procedure, did not communicate the reasons for the postponement.

Some members of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT and the Cameroon Olympic and Sports Committee demand the resignation of Samuel Eto’o at the head of the Federation.

The reasons for this complaint against Eto’o

This comes after the Spanish courts sentenced the former Barcelona player to a 22-month prison term for “tax evasion”.

His opponents evoke a non-respect of article 36 of the statutes of FECAFOOT which stipulates that: any candidate for the position of member of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT must meet the eligibility conditions below:

a) be a Cameroonian citizen enjoying his civic rights;

b) be at least 21 years old and not more than 70 years old;

c) not have been sentenced to a final custodial sentence without suspension of more than three (03) months;

d) not have been sentenced to a final custodial sentence with simple suspension or with probation for more than six (06) months.

Source: AfrikPage