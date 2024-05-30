Professor Rose Leke is one of five winners of the 2024 L’Oréal-UNESCO awards

Cameroon malariologist Rose Gana Fomban Leke has been honoured as one of five regional winners of the 2024 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards.

The emeritus professor of immunology and parasitology at the University of Yaounde I in Cameroon, Leke received the award for the Africa and Arab States region on 28 May for her research and pioneering work in the fight against malaria, the eradication of polio and improving immunisation in Africa, as well as her efforts to support young scientists.

In her lifetime, she has received multiple awards for her scientific work. Last year, she received the 2023 Virchow Prize for Global Health under the high patronage of the president of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas.

“Dr Leke’s national, regional and global influence has had a profound impact on public health in her native Cameroon and across Africa. Her achievements position her as a role model, leading educator and advocate for young female scientists,” according to a media statement on UNESCO’s website.

Exceptional women scientists were also honoured for Asia and the Pacific; Europe; Latin America and the Caribbean; and North America.

This year’s laureates were acknowledged “for their pioneering research in life and environmental sciences, particularly their major contribution to tackling global public health challenges ranging from cancer to infectious diseases such as malaria and polio and chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes and epilepsy,” said the statement.

The statement added that, for 26 years, the Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO have worked together to promote gender equality in science through the Women in Science International Awards and the Young Talents Programmes covering more than 140 countries, thereby shining the spotlight on female scientists and contributing to breaking the glass ceiling in science.

The scientists of the 26th edition of the awards have been selected from among 350 candidates worldwide by an independent international jury chaired by Professor Brigitte L Kieffer, research director at the Inserm Research Institute, member of the French Academy of Sciences and a past laureate of L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards.

