Professor Anyangwe: Only idiots in Yaoundé assume burning of houses will undermine the Ambazonia struggle

Renowned Southern Cameroons academic who also moonlights as a high-ranking official with the Ambazonia Interim Government, Professor Carlson Anyangwe has described the youthful French Cameroun political elites that believe they can stifle the British Southern Cameroons uprising by burning down Ambazonia towns and villages as “idiots”, stressing that the struggle now lives in the bliss of victories.

“There are some French Camerounians who still think that they can weaken the people of Southern Cameroons by destroying their towns, cities and villages, I say unto them that they are idiots” Professor Carlson Anyangwe said in reaction to the burning of several houses in Bamenda recently by Cameroon government soldiers loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

Carlson Anyangwe added that such Africans don’t read history and don’t know that the secret of Ambazonia strength is in “Our faith and trust in our Creator.”

Elsewhere in his remarks to Cameroon Concord News, Professor Carlson Anyangwe stressed that those who conspired against the struggle are now calling for unity among Southern Cameroons restoration groups. Anyangwe also stressed that Vice President Dabney Yerima and the Ambazonia Interim Government are determined to go on resisting against the French Cameroun enemy.

For close to five years, Cameroon government army soldiers have been burning homes in Southern Cameroons in the hope that the population will submit, but this old and ineffective strategy is not delivering the desired results. Southern Cameroonians are determined to get this problem addressed once and for all and throwing in the towel is not an option.

As many Ambazonians get robbed of their dignity and means of livelihood by the brutal Francophone dominated military through such devilish ways, so too do these Southern Cameroons civilians look for ways to get their ‘pound of flesh’ and there is no better way than joining the ranks of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards who are only too willing to see their ranks swell.

The burning of homes did work in the early 1960s when the government of Ahmadou Ahidjo, the country’s first president, was facing a guerrilla warfare against a movement which was fighting the French-imposed government in East Cameroon (French-speaking Cameroon), but that strategy is, without a doubt, the least effective in modern times.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai