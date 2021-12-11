Destruction of Southern Cameroons: Yerima says Francophone army presence is occupation, should be resisted by all means

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has stressed the resolve of the people of Southern Cameroons to rid the entire Ambazonia homeland of French Cameroun army soldiers and colonial administrators.

Speaking to Cameroon Intelligence Report late on Friday, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader, said self defense actions throughout the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will continue until the entire Southern Cameroons homeland occupied by La Republique du Cameroun army soldiers is totally liberated.

“The Ambazonia Interim Government affirms that French Cameroun military presence in Southern Cameroons is an occupation which must be resisted by all possible means,” Vice President Yerima added.

Dabney Yerima stressed that the Biya French Cameroun regime has been maintaining its presence on the Ambazonian soil to encourage divisions among the ethnic groups of Southern Cameroons and steal the resources of the people of Ambazonia. Yerima also called on Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards to try and end French Cameroun’s plunder of Southern Cameroons natural resources.

For close to five years, Cameroon government army soldiers have been burning homes in Southern Cameroons in the hope that the population will submit, but this old and ineffective strategy is not delivering the desired results. Southern Cameroonians are determined to get this problem addressed once and for all and throwing in the towel is not an option.

As many Ambazonians get robbed of their dignity and means of livelihood by the brutal Francophone dominated military through such devilish ways, so too do these Southern Cameroons civilians look for ways to get their ‘pound of flesh’ and there is no better way than joining the ranks of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards who are only too willing to see their ranks swell.

The burning of homes did work in the early 1960s when the government of Ahmadou Ahidjo, the country’s first president, was facing a guerrilla warfare against a movement which was fighting the French-imposed government in East Cameroon (French-speaking Cameroon), but that strategy is, without a doubt, the least effective in modern times.

By Isong Asu and Soter Agbaw-Ebai