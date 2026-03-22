President Pezeshkian says Iran will respond to Trump’s ‘delirious threats’ on battlefield

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran will give a decisive response to “delirious threats” made against it on the battlefield.

Pezeshkian made the remark in a post on his X account on Sunday after US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s power plants if the country does not “fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours.”

In response to a scathing report by The New York Times, a frustrated Trump claimed that the US has “blown Iran off of the map” and that he has achieved all his goals in the war “weeks ahead of schedule.”

“The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation,” Pezeshkian wrote.

The Iranian president added that threats and terror will only strengthen national unity.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield,” he emphasized.

Since February 28, when the US and Israel launched their unprovoked aggression, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the aggressor regimes and those cooperating with them.

The disruption of tanker traffic in the waterway, lying between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, has triggered a major surge in energy prices.

In a desperate attempt to control the market, Trump said that the US Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He even offered political risk insurance for tankers transiting there.

The US president also sought to form a coalition to secure the strait, asking NATO countries to contribute naval and air assets. However, most of Washington’s allies have declined to commit forces.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also responded to Trump’s rhetoric and said the Islamic Republic will “irreversibly” destroy vital energy and fuel infrastructure across the region if the United States attacks power plants inside Iran.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also warned of Iran’s “immediate punitive” measures in case of any attack on the country’s fuel and energy infrastructure. The Intelligence Service of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said critical technology centers beyond the region will be targeted within 48 hours.

Source: Press TV