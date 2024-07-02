President Biya is coming to the end

The Francophone 92-year-old head of state is now receiving some form of hospice care at his palace in Mvomeka’a.

The aim of hospice care is to improve the lives of people who have an incurable illness.

To be accurate, Hospices provide care for people from the point at which their illness is diagnosed as terminal to the end of their life, however long that may be.

Biya’s daughter Brenda reportedly flew to Cameroon recently on a private jet to see him.

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources hinted this reporter that it is strictly forbidden to share any update on the president’s health and government officials in Yaoundé have simply been told to always say that President Biya is doing ok.

However, a well-placed CPDM official contacted by our Yaoundé City reporter on Sunday said President Biya’s days on earth are now numbered. “Biya is coming to the end that, as I told you some weeks before, he is presently on that journey that you only can live at the very end.”

Biya finally entered hospice care after the fifty second edition of the so called national day of Cameroon was celebrated on 20th May 2024. He made a rare public appearance to attend the reception at Etoudi supported by two of his aides and appeared frail.

We understand the ruling CPDM party is preparing to announce his candidature for the 2025 presidential election.

“Biya is not going to miss an election!” a source at the Prime Minister’s Office told this reporter. “2025 is very important to Biya. I mean, that’s the person he is” our source concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai