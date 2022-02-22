Pope Francis appoints new Bishop to lead the Diocese of Mamfe

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Aloysius Fondong Abangalo as Bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe. The cleric from the diocese of Buea was until the appointment a lecturer at the St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Bambui.

Cameroon Concord News understands His Lordship Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo was born on June 5, 1973 in Limbe. He studied Philosophy and Theology at the St. Thomas Aquinas Inter-diocesan Major Seminary in Bambui, in Bamenda.

Bishop Aloysius Abangalo holds a Licentiate in Canon Law from the Université Catholique d’Afrique Centrale UCAC (2011-2014) and a Doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Italy.

He was ordained a priest on April 20, 2006 in Buea and subsequently held the following positions in the Church hierarchy: Vicar of the Holy Family Parish of Limbe (2006-2007); Dean of Our Lady of Grace College in Muyuka (2007-2009); Diocesan Treasurer and Member of the College of Consultors (2009-2011); Teacher and trainer at St Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Bambui and Defender of the Bond at the Inter-diocesan Tribunal of Bamenda (2014-2019).

This item is still developing

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files