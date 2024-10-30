Orange and Mastercard partner to boost digital payments in Cameroon

Orange Middle East and Africa and Mastercard announced a strategic partnership to drive digital payment growth across Africa by 2025. The initiative will begin in seven African countries, including two from Central Africa (Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR), and aims to expand access to digital financial services for millions of people.

Through this partnership, Orange Money customers can request a Mastercard debit card, either virtual or physical, linked to their mobile money accounts. These cards allow users to make both local and international purchases, whether in stores or online with retailers that accept Mastercard payments. Customers can apply for the card via Orange’s Max it app and pick it up at designated Orange Money Mastercard locations.

“With this collaboration, we’re delivering a major innovation for our customers, enabling them to use Mastercard-linked Orange Money accounts to make online purchases worldwide,” said Aminata Kane, CEO of Orange Money Group for Africa and the Middle East. “The simplicity and security of using the virtual Mastercard paves the way for new opportunities and promotes financial independence.”

In the CEMAC region, Cameroon leads in mobile money transactions, accounting for 71% of transactions (1.7 billion operations) and 55% of transaction value (CFA59,003 billion), according to a 2022 report. However, Orange and MTN Cameroon are in tight competition for market leadership. Orange Cameroon claims 70% of the market, with 10 million mobile money accounts and over 100,000 business partners. Meanwhile, MTN Cameroon also asserts its dominance, with CEO Mitwa Ng’ambi recently stating that MTN’s Mobile Money Corporation now has the country’s largest active user base.

