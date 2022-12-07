Oil and Gas: Biya and Obiang set to seal shameful deal

A cross-border energy cooperation deal between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, which has been stalled for several years, is now set to go ahead and should boost Yaoundé and Malabo gas operations, Africa Intelligence reported.

Africa Intelligence also added that the deal would also benefit Marathon Oil and its Bioko liquefaction plant as well as Chevron, which operates in both countries.

However, the signing is coming at a time when Equatorial Guinea recently deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home.

The oil-rich country has a history of always targeting Cameroonian migrants who render services such as mechanics, electricians, and bricklayers including miners.

Innocent Cameroonian citizens have over the years been victims of what many political commentators have painted as Biya regime’s lack of interest in the plight of its citizens outside the country.

By Chi Prudence Asong