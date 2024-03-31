Muslims in Cameroon observe Ramadan with welcoming tradition

Like many around the world, Muslims in Cameroon are observing the holy month of Ramadan, including daytime fasting and a communal meal to break the fast in the evening.

Around 20% of the population of Cameroon is Muslim. In Yaounde, the Potouo family welcomes dozens of guests every evening, in a tradition honoured around Cameroon in which Muslims open their doors to anyone looking to break their fast around iftar time.

Mohamed Mbouo, a member of the family, said that “sharing in Islam is a very important foundation in which each Muslim should not eat if he isn’t sure if his neighbour has eaten or not. And not just Muslim neighbours, your neighbour can also be a non-Muslim.”

Raima Potouo helped prepare the evening meal, and explained that cooking for Muslims during Ramdan is a blessing, and allows for an observer’s sins to be forgiven.

“If I feed one Muslim per day for 30 days, in addition to my 30 days of fasting I have 30 more days, and it’s as if I fasted for 60 days,” Potouo said.

Mohamed Mbouo added that their home receives many visitors also because they are located near a local university.

Zakariaou Moussa is a high school teacher who passed by the Potouo household to break his fast.

He said sharing the iftar meal with others was “a joy that we share together, and this is a duty of every Muslim – to assist others – especially during the month of Ramadan.”

Source: AP