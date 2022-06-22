MOWA Ireland sending 1 million CFA Franc to help rebuild the Mamfe District Hospital

Manyu Origin Women Association MOWA Ireland born in Dublin on March 2022 has joined the list of international donors for the reconstruction of the Mamfe District Hospital. MOWA Ireland will partner with the team headed by Minister Victor Mengot to rebuild the Mamfe District Hospital destroyed by sadists and arsonists on the 8th of June 2022.

MOWA Ireland, an organization created to safeguard and promote Manyu cultural heritage in the diaspora announced a million CFA Franc donation to the Minister Victor Mengot team in Yaoundé and the group reportedly agreed to take over the running of the maternity ward of the Mamfe District Hospital until the reconstruction process is completed.

The grant from MOWA Ireland was made public by its leader Lady Marie Esther Ayuk at the association’s headquarters at Bremore Pastures Park, Balbriggan. Ms. Esther Ayuk stated that the one million cfa franc will help re-establish the hospital and provide primary and secondary health care in Mamfe town, including emergency services

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, Lady Marie Esther Ayuk said “Thanks to the generosity of the 15 loving Manyu sisters in MOWA Ireland, the Mamfe General Hospital will be able to better meet the medical needs of the community, and this is crucial as people continue to rebuild their lives”.

Following the attack on the hospital, all vital imaging suites, including general X-Ray, CT scan and other technologies were destroyed, as well as medical records.

The MOWA Ireland grant fulfills a commitment made by the group during their first official outing in the Irish state that attracted Manyu citizens from all over the world.

For her part, the Secretary General of MOWA Ireland Mrs Enowmbi Robertina Ashu Ayem opined that “If we sit and enjoy life here in the West and do nothing, our people will die”.

The MOWA Ireland support comes despite Europe’s fragile economy, falling salaries and weak currency due to the war in Ukraine.

By Diamond Esoh in Balbriggan