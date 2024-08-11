MOHWA: No Sleep for the Guilty!

MOHWA members still loyal to Comfort Beyang have not yet learned that they must be selective in their choice of fights and their ignorance- driven courage will cost them a fortune. It should be pointed out that Cameroon Concord News fight against deep-seated corruption in MOHWA is to make MOHWA great again as a massive scam has become part of the organization.

There is no sleep for the guilty and MOHWA’s management will not be enjoying a good night’s sleep for a long time as the Cameroon Concord News has decided to ramp up the pressure. The heat is on and the MOHWA president is already losing sleep even though she says Cameroon Concord News is “shooting but rubber bullets.”

By letting her ill-behaved, low class commoners and opportunists to come after Dr. Joachim Arrey, a man who has been in the business of writing for more than 40 years, Comfort Beyang has stirred a hornet’s nest and she should be ready to take all the killer punches which will be coming her way. She is used to not facing any opposition but the Cameroon Concord News is prepared to shatter that myth.

An attack on a Cameroon Concord Board Chair is a clear declaration of war and the Cameroon Concord News has a massive stomach for a fight and its journalists still have a lot of gasoline in their tanks. The Cameroon Concord News is a devil in alliance with the truth. It rejects any proposal for it to be angel in alliance with falsehood. Silence in the face of corruption and injustice is acquiescence which should be condemned by reasonable people.

Before the MOHWA leadership shows up with its law suit against the Cameroon Concord News, it will have to endure some massive blinding blows. And Cameroon Concord News will be throwing those blows until Comfort Beyang submits her resignation.

She has successfully orchestrated a massive scam within MOHWA and the Manyu Diaspora is supposed to finance her scam. MOHWA is an organization designed to lend a hand to the struggling Manyu girl child, but she and her collaborators have come up with many schemes or scams which are supposed to transform the organization into their piggy bank or ATM.

What is the rationale behind asking MOHWA groups all over the world to send 17% of whatever amount of money they raise abroad to the MOHWA home branch? Only MOHWA visionaries will provide answers to this question. This is unfortunately one of the sticking points which have caused MOHWA to splinter.

Besides EYUMEMA and NYENE MAWN, a bunch of women have already formed their own brand new organization in Yaoundé – BECHOKO NGOREH MANYU – which is also eroding MOHWA’s following, robbing the beleaguered organization of much-needed resources.

Cameroon Concord News’ objective is not to free MOHWA’s followers from their self-imposed blindness, after all it is difficult to free some people from the chains they revere but this campaign for healthy financial management within MOHWA will help many to understand the illegal dealings taking place within an organization which many people of Manyu descent once held so close to their hearts.

But that love for MOHWA is gone. It seems like a cluster bomb has landed on MOHWA and the pieces are all over the place. However, all is not lost. MOHWA can be reinvented if its current leadership exits. But until they leave, donors should not give their money to an irresponsible leadership which has no regard for the people it claims to represent.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group