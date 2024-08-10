MOHWA: More evidence is emerging!

As the disgraced MOHWA leader digs in her heels in defiance of the numerous calls for her to resign in order to give upcoming clean-up operations a chance, more women are coming with incontrovertible and damning evidence to buttress allegations of malfeasance, rudeness and infighting in one of Manyu’s erstwhile iconic organizations.

While some naive and deluded supporters of the beleaguered MOHWA president who are blindly following her over the clift like lemmings have been soothing themselves by turning a blind eye to the facts, many Manyu women who were once members of the struggling organization are handing more incriminating evidence to the Cameroon Concord News for it to deliver more devastating blows to the MOHWA president who is currently suffering from insomnia as the heat turned on her becomes unbearable.

The calls for Professor Comfort Beyang to resign did not start with the publications in the Cameroon Concord News. Last year in Yaoundé during the organization’s Annual General Assembly, Mrs. Lucy Bawak, a lady who has the courage of her conviction, urged Professor Comfort Beyang to resign because of her manipulative and radioactive behavior. There is a video to that effect and Cameroon Concord News has it in its archives.

When a self-respecting lady decides to go down a war path, it is not because she loves fighting, but because she has been pushed to the wall by people who have no regard for age and dignity. If that is not infighting, what then is it?

But it is not Mrs. Bawak’s tirade against the MOHWA president which really points to the disagreement within MOHWA. It is the inhumane treatment Prof. Comfort Beyang meted to Mrs. Patience Abangma in South Africa. There is also a video wherein she was extolling her own academic achievements as if she was the first and last person to become a professor in Cameroon. She reminded Mrs. Abangma that she was rubbing shoulders with His Royal Highness Professor Abangma Nebo who was on her jury on the day she defended her thesis and despite Prof. Abangma’s questions, she still passed and that they were colleagues and Mrs. Abangma had no right to talk when she was talking.

It should be recalled that Mrs. Abangma was instrumental in the creation of MOHWA South Africa where her daughter is residing and regardless of her crimes and sins, Comfort Beyang had a duty of respecting a lady who is older than her. Manyu is an age-based society and MOHWA’s cardinal principle is respect. If MOHWA’s president is rude and arrogant, which moral values can she impart to young Manyu girls? a MOHWA South Africa lady asked.

Of more importance is the fact that money which was given to MOHWA by the Cameroon Ambassador in South Africa ended up in the MOHWA president’s purse and this money is not reflected in the organization’s financial statements, the lady in South Africa said.

All those MOHWA USA members, who erroneously think that what obtains in the USA obtains in other parts of the world, are simply manifesting their parochial knowledge of the world and using law suits to deter people from expressing their minds is a strategy whose time has passed. The strategy will not work and these blind followers should seek first to know the people they are seeking to threaten as some people are simply above their mess and ignorance.

Have these people suddenly forgotten that one reason why EYUMEMA walked away was because MOHWA leaders in America could not provide evidence of their reckless spending? These are people who lay claim to transparency and ownership of courts around the world. Is such behavior not financial malfeasance? And do they know that such behavior is punishable by law?

What about imposing a life insurance policy on people living in Europe and who already have policies in their countries of residence? Strangely, people living in Europe have to be covered by a life insurance policy in Cameroon, a country notorious for not having any reputable insurance companies. The MOHWA president has clearly demonstrated that her interest in MOHWA is clearly pecuniary.

What about compelling people in Europe to always send EUR 500 back home for MOHWA members to cook food for themselves and even travel home when a member dies? If money has to come from Europe for entertainment during funerals, what then is the purpose of a home branch? This is not the most interesting part of the issue. No accounts get rendered of the entertainment money sent from Europe and MOHWA leadership still has the effrontery to threaten people with law suits.

MOHWA needs rebranding. A lot has gone wrong with this organization and if its members, many of whom do not have the courage of their conviction, do not develop independent minds, the same issues which resulted in the formation of EYUMEMA and NYENE MAWN will continue and more MOHWA members will end up in the warm and broad embrace of EYUMEMA which is already inspiring a lot of hope.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group