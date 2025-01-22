Miss Cameroon: COMICA increases age limit for contestants to 35

The Miss Cameroon Organizing Committee (COMICA) announced on January 16 that it has updated its eligibility criteria, raising the maximum age limit for contestants from 28 to 35. This change, shared on the committee’s social media platforms, aims to “allow more young women to compete and represent the beauty, intelligence, and diversity of Cameroon,” according to COMICA.

In addition to the age increase, the minimum age for participation has also been raised from 17 to 18. COMICA President Ingrid Solange Amougou clarified in an interview with SBBC that this decision is not modeled after other pageants, such as Miss France, which recently eliminated its age limit of 24 to allow all women over 18 to participate. “We’re not imitating anyone. The expansion came a little late, but it’s to align with international pageant standards,” she stated during a phone interview.

Amougou noted that the decision was partly inspired by Miss Universe and numerous requests from women over 28 who expressed interest in competing. This adjustment follows other inclusion initiatives implemented by COMICA in 2023, which permitted young Muslim women to compete while wearing their veils and allowed contestants to choose whether or not to participate in the swimsuit segment. Additional measures were introduced to enable young mothers with children over two years old to compete.

The Miss Cameroon competition, established in 1960, has experienced several periods of inactivity before being relaunched in 2002 under COMICA’s leadership. Each year, the competition attracts many young women aspiring to win the prestigious title. The 17th edition, concluded on June 28, 2024, saw Raïssa Noura Njikam from the Northern region crowned by Chantal Biya, Cameroon’s First Lady.

Source: Sbbc