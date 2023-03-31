Mile 16 Buea: 10 students killed as truck crashes into GTHS Ombe school bus

Ten students from GTHS Ombe were killed today following a collision involving a minibus and a truck transporting sand at Mile 16.

Several others were seriously injured when the minibus crashed on the main road linking Ombe to Buea the chief city in the South West region.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the ten students died at the scene while the truck driver and minibus driver were arrested.

The Mile 16 road was closed for about five hours while police officers gathered evidence.

By Rita Akana in Buea