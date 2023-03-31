Biya meets New UN Special Representative for Central Africa

Mr Abdou Abarry, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) was received in audience at Unity Palace on 29 March 2023 by the 90-year-old Cameroonian dictator Paul BIYA.

As usual, the new UN Diplomat, an alumnus of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), said it was an absolute privilege and honour to have been received by Mr Biya to whom he conveyed the special salutations of the UN Secretary General.

“I conveyed to him the special greetings of Mr Antonio Guterres – his good friend and a good friend of Cameroon,” he said.