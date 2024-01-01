Lions: Rigobert Song dismisses accusations of theft against Martin Hongla

Martin Hongla will not be travelling with Cameroon for the AFCON 2023 (January 13-February 11, 2024). The defensive midfielder has not been called up by Rigobert Song.

Some in the country argued that this was a sanction, as the player would be guilty of stealing goods belonging to his teammates during the March 2023 gathering. The Indomitable Lions coach denied this.

“He never stole, there’s no problem. He’s a player I’ve known since the U23s, he’s like my son. Martin Hongla has never stolen, it’s simply a choice on my part not to call him up,” Rigobert Song insisted in comments relayed by So Foot.

Source: Sportsnewsafrica