Biya regime says Cameroon to become net iron ore exporter in 2024

Cameroon will become a net exporter of iron ore in 2024, Interim Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development Fuh Calistus Gentry has said.

“We have negotiated a huge project, which will involve 100 million tons of iron ore,” Gentry told reporters Sunday night in the capital, Yaounde. “We are from 2024 a mining nation… we are going to see regional explosion of the industry.”

He said Cameroon is particularly keen to working with China to tap its mineral resources.

Gentry spoke shortly after President Paul Biya said in a televised address to the nation that Cameroon is richly endowed with mineral resources that could be “excellent niche for financial resources.”

Source: Xinhuanet