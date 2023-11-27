Limbe: Ambazonia Interim Gov’t threatens violence against Jay Jay Okocha, Amokachi over Eto’o’ tournament invitation

A separatist group known as the Restoration Fighters of the Ambazonia Interim Government has issued a grave warning to prominent Nigerian football figures, including former national captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi. The threat comes in response to an invitation extended by Samuel Eto’o, the President of the Cameroonian Football Association, inviting international football stars to a ceremonial tournament in Victoria City, Cameroon, on November 30, 2023.

The separatist group, advocating for the independence of Southern Cameroons, voiced their opposition to the tournament, describing it as a mockery of the Ambazonian people. The Interim Government emphasized that participation in the event would jeopardize the safety of the invited football stars.

The group has declared a total lockdown on Victoria City and entire Fako County on the specified date, warning residents to stay indoors under the threat of death for non-compliance. The message underscores the severity of the situation, cautioning against actions that might be misconstrued as aligning with any form of propaganda.

Expressing deep concerns about the timing and location of the tournament, the separatists question Samuel Eto’o’s decision to organize the event in Victoria, a territory marked by conflict for over seven years. The group raises legitimate fears about potential exploitation of the situation, urging Nigerian football icons to reconsider their involvement to prevent unintended bloodshed. This controversy adds a layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Cameroon and Ambazonian separatists.

Source: Nigerian Bulletin