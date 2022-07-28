Kumba: Ambazonia fighters kill senior Francophone military officer

Ambazonia Restoration Forces have killed a top Cameroon government serviceman in Kumba, the chief city in Meme Division.

The soldier identified as Commander Essama Eyenga reportedly led the so-called Raid Intervention Battalion (BIR) deployed to Kumba by the 89-year-old Cameroonian dictator.

Yaoundé has maintained a kind of deliberate silence ever since the demise of Commander Essama Eyenga was made public. Cameroon Concord News gathered that the late senior officer was the son of another prominent Cameroonian soldier, Colonel Nsom Eyenga and this reveals how the Beti Ewondo gangs have tribalised even the Cameroonian military.

The attack on BIR forces in Kumba and the death of the senior military officer came in the middle of the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Cameroon.

France has always been the master and Cameroon has always been the plantation while Cameroonians are the plantation workers.

By Rita Akana