Biya and his Beti Ewondo political elites will be thrown into the dustbin of history

The Chairman of the Cameroon Concord News Group has said that the 89-year-old President Biya and his Beti Ewondo kinsmen will be thrown into the dustbin of history if they do not change course and hand over power to a moderate Southern Cameroonian.

The Right Hon. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai made the remarks on Tuesday while watching the Biya-Macron presser in Yaoundé.

“Biya’s muscles are all gone and the dream of portraying the 89-year-old as a strong and healthy person is fast turning into a nightmare” he said.

“Biya cannot walk, he cannot hear, he struggles to even talk and has lost control of himself. He is at the mercy of the kleptocrats and his young and foolish wife who are putting up a façade of happiness and satisfaction with the old man’s dismal performance” Agbaw-Ebai said, adding, “If Biya and his gang persist with their behavior, abject failure awaits them all and they will be thrown into the dustbin of history.”

The Chairman who also moonlights as Editor-In-Chief of the Concord Group warned Yaoundé to be mindful of their mistakes and errors, saying, “If they continue with the war in Southern Cameroons for just one more year, it will cut off their hands.”

Biya’s collaborators have always projected him as the strong man, ordained by God to be eternal not only on earth but also on the throne, but the last years have proven that eternity here on earth is simply a mirage and that no man, including Paul Biya, born of a woman, will ever be physically eternal in a world nobody really understands. Biya’s end is near and there is nothing anybody can do.

For more than five years now, Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has seen his energy waning. Though he seems to believe his own lies that he is still energetic, many events have continued to remind him that time is running out for him.

Cameroonians have seen him struggle to walk, talk and when he dares to walk; he trembles like a 7-month baby who wants to try his luck at walking.

As his energy levels decline, so too do his muscles fall apart and that makes it hard for his clothes to fit him.

Not long ago, his own trouser sought to take French leave of him during an event where there were thousands of guests at the Unity Palace.

The humiliation was huge. His wife, Chantal Biya, who doubles as a live-in care-giver, is permanently on the watch when she is in public with the aging and ailing Biya. She knows something bizarre might happen anytime as the tired 89-year-old president is gradually losing his mind and his physique, which once gave him the looks of an Adonis.

The Unity Palace event wherein his trousers dropped to the floor left Mrs Biya with a pink face. It was a day Chantal Biya wanted to demonstrate that her husband was still alive and strong, but nature had an unpleasant surprise for her and it came in a way she least expected.

By Chi Prudence Asong