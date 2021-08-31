Kidnapping of priests in Southern Cameroons: IG issues statement

Kidnap of Reverend Father Julius Agbortoko in the Diocese of Mamfe

Yesterday, 29 August 2021, unidentified criminal elements abducted Reverend Father Julius Agbortoko Agbor, Priest of the Diocese of Mamfe and current Vicar General of the Diocese of Mamfe.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia forcefully condemns this thoughtless and criminal act and calls for those involved to release Father Julius Agbortoko Agbor immediately without preconditions. The Interim Government takes a strong view against kidnappings in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. It is, therefore, the view of the Interim Government of Ambazonia that the perpetrators of abductions are not associated with any legitimate self-defence group loyal to the Ambazonia cause.

The kidnapping of members of the clergy is unfortunate, unacceptable and underscores the need for all the factions involved in this conflict to seek ways of reaching a peaceful resolution. Those who kidnap men of God are crossing a dangerous red line, and all God-fearing Southern Cameroonians must condemn this unconditionally.

The Catholic Church in Southern Cameroon has played a significant role since the war in Ambazonia started in 2016. We must not make enemies of our allies and sympathizers. Religious institutions are indispensable parts of the Southern Cameroon structure, and any attack on their members and workers is an attack on the Ambazonia we intend to build.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia is committed to confronting and defeating the evil of kidnappings in Ambazonia. All self-defence groups are called upon to collaborate with the Interim Government to root out all rogue elements involved in this misconduct. Our quest for self-determination will succeed if we do the right things. Unfortunately, kidnapping is not consistent with our state values, and Reverend Father Julius Agbortoko Agbor must be released now.

Thank you,

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

The Federal Republic of Ambazonia