Kidnap, Ransom and Extortion in Ambazonia: Yerima moves to block ADF/AGOVC criminal payments

INTERIM GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON THE ADF/AGovC CRIMINAL KIDNAP OF MR NDOPING for RANSOM

Fellow Southern Cameroonians,

A video is circulating on social media posted by Capo Daniel and the ADF/AGOVC implicating the Interim Government of Ambazonia on a sickening crime scheme. The video is of a kidnapped Mr Ndoping, a manager at CamWater. The criminal perpetrators are asking for a ransom for his release. The Interim Government of Ambazonia wants to put on record that it condemns this action strongly.

After consultations with defence teams on the ground, we were informed that they were under the custody of AGOVC/ADF fighters. The kidnapped family includes a breastfeeding mother! The IG calls for them to be released unharmed without delay!!

Earlier, I called Capo Daniel and asked for the immediate release of these Southern Cameroonians, but he requested to talk directly to the family. I know many people who have reached out to Dr Cho Ayaba to ask for their freedom to no avail.

Fellow Ambazonians, our fight is against the invading army of French Cameroun, not on our people fighting for their livelihoods when there is yet no alternative for them. I am a father, and I can imagine what the children of the kidnapped couple are going through right now.

The IG distances itself from any acts of kidnapping and informs Ambazonians that no agreement has ever been reached between the IG and ADF/ AGOVC regarding any Liberation Tax collection in Ambazonia. We know it’s our collective responsibility to liberate our nation and your IG has strong institutions to attain this objective.

Let me make this as clear as possible: any leader’s mandate in this revolution is to liberate our people, not rule over them. Let’s focus on liberation and stop putting the cart before the horse.

I take this opportunity again to call on the AGOVC/ADF and Capo Daniel to refrain from implicating the Interim Government of Ambazonia in criminal activity. I also call on Dr Cho Ayaba to show leadership by releasing Mr Ndoping immediately.

Thank You, and God Bless You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Ambazonia Interim Government