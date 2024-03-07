Jurgen Klinsmann among those shortlisted for the vacant Indomitable Lions job

Rigobert Song was sacked as the head coach of the Cameroonian national team after the Indomitable Lions’ elimination at the Round 16 stage of the 2023 AFCON.

It was clear the former skipper of Camereon, Song, was going to be sacked as his tenure had been marked with indiscipline and poor performance.

2017 AFCON winner, now the head coach of Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos, has been linked with the Cameroonian job once again as Toni Conceicao, who coached them in the 2021 AFCON is also linked to return.

The latest coaches linked and believed to have been shortlisted for the vacant head coach role are Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann and French duo Raymond Domenech and Antoine Komboure.

It is believed that one of these legendary coaches will likely be confirmed as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions sooner than later.

Jurgen Klinsmann, former FIFA World Cup winner as a footballer for Germany in 1990, was in charge of South Korea in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but was sacked after the tournament after failing to impress his bosses.

72-year-old Raymond Domenech was in charge of France from 2004-2010 where he took them to the 2006 World Cup finals against Italy. He last managed Nantes in the 20-21 season.

Antoine Komboure, 62, born in Noumea, New Caledonia, has managed PSG, Lens, and Strasbourg among many other clubs and has been shortlisted as a possible candidate to replace Rigobert Song.

Source: Sports World