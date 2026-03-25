Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport halts all operations amid Iranian missile barrages

Operations at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport have come to a complete halt as Iranian missiles rain down on the occupied territories in retaliation for the war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

According to Hebrew-language media outlets, the Iranian Armed Forces have launched a fresh wave of missiles directed at various Israeli positions, effectively shutting down the airport, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Tel Aviv.

The volley of Iranian projectiles activated siren systems throughout the occupied lands, and residents were ordered to take refuge in bomb shelters.

There are reports that a missile struck an open area near a power plant in the town of al-Khazirah, in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied lands.

Another wave of Iranian missiles targeted locations in the central occupied territories. Sirens sounded in the area to warn of the incoming missiles.

According to Israeli Army radio, Iranian missile units launched four separate rounds of attacks within a span of 40 minutes.

Multiple explosions have also been reported in the greater Tel Aviv area, with no immediate reports of possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.

On Sunday, the spokesperson for the Iranian Army stated that Ben Gurion Airport had been attacked by advanced Arash-2 drones.

General Mohammad Akraminia said the bulk of the unmanned aircraft used against the airport were of the Arash-2 type, which has a range of 2,000 kilometers and is a more advanced and destructive variant of the Kian and Arash-1 drones.

The spokesperson highlighted that the drone can easily evade enemy radar systems due to its very small radar cross-section, making it rather difficult for adversaries to detect.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and high-ranking military commanders, despite indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Within the framework of their legitimate response, the Iranian armed forces immediately initiated powerful missile and drone operations against US interests across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

Source: Press TV